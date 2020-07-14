All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

333 E 34TH ST.

333 East 34th Street · (516) 330-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Spacious 9th floor Convertible 2 Bedroom at one of Murray Hill's most highly sought after luxury condo buildings- The Devon!Boasting over 725 square feet of interior space and easily convertible to 2 bedrooms, apartment 9J is the steal of the early summer!The apartment features a large entry foyer with massive double wide closet, fully renovated stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, and dishwasher, a huge south facing living room with wall to wall windows and ample space for a separate dining area, renovated bath with glass shower doors, a king sized bedroom with custom California closet, custom blackout window treatments AND blinds throughout, and an additional hall closet for extra storage.This fantastic white glove condo building features a full time doorman and concierge, laundry on every other floor, a gorgeously planted roof deck with sweeping city and river views, garage, bike room, and private storage lockers in the basement.Standard condo approval process. Available 7/1 or later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E 34TH ST. have any available units?
333 E 34TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 E 34TH ST. have?
Some of 333 E 34TH ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E 34TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
333 E 34TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E 34TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 333 E 34TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 333 E 34TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 333 E 34TH ST. offers parking.
Does 333 E 34TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E 34TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E 34TH ST. have a pool?
No, 333 E 34TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 333 E 34TH ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 333 E 34TH ST. has accessible units.
Does 333 E 34TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 E 34TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
