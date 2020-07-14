333 E 34TH ST.

Amenities

Spacious 9th floor Convertible 2 Bedroom at one of Murray Hill's most highly sought after luxury condo buildings- The Devon!Boasting over 725 square feet of interior space and easily convertible to 2 bedrooms, apartment 9J is the steal of the early summer!The apartment features a large entry foyer with massive double wide closet, fully renovated stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, and dishwasher, a huge south facing living room with wall to wall windows and ample space for a separate dining area, renovated bath with glass shower doors, a king sized bedroom with custom California closet, custom blackout window treatments AND blinds throughout, and an additional hall closet for extra storage.This fantastic white glove condo building features a full time doorman and concierge, laundry on every other floor, a gorgeously planted roof deck with sweeping city and river views, garage, bike room, and private storage lockers in the basement.Standard condo approval process. Available 7/1 or later.