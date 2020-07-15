All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:26 PM

330 West 17th Street

330 West 17th Street · (917) 302-9644
Location

330 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1**Pre-war appeal mingles with modern New York in this 1 bed/1 bath charmer, located right in the heart of Chelsea. High ceilings and exposed brick greet you as you pass through your front door, opening up to a kitchen with dishwasher and dining area with plenty of room to enjoy. The living area is ample and well lit, making it the perfect place to entertain, work from home, or just relax. Closets and nooks provide plenty of storage, and just in time for summer, enjoy a beautifully finished semi-private outdoor deck, perfect for barbecues, dining al fresco, or a quiet beverage at the end of the day. Situated on a pindrop quiet block on the cusp of Chelsea and the Meatpacking District, with the charms of the West Village just a few short blocks south, the location of this unit simply cannot be beat. Chelsea Market, the High Line, the Hudson River, Chelsea Piers, and the Whitney Museum are all a stone's throw from your front door, as are the shops and restaurants of 8th and 9th Avenues. Transportation is simple, with the A/C, 1/2, and L trains just a few blocks away, and the F/M and Path not too much farther.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 West 17th Street have any available units?
330 West 17th Street has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 West 17th Street have?
Some of 330 West 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 West 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 330 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 West 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 330 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 West 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
