330 West 17th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1**Pre-war appeal mingles with modern New York in this 1 bed/1 bath charmer, located right in the heart of Chelsea. High ceilings and exposed brick greet you as you pass through your front door, opening up to a kitchen with dishwasher and dining area with plenty of room to enjoy. The living area is ample and well lit, making it the perfect place to entertain, work from home, or just relax. Closets and nooks provide plenty of storage, and just in time for summer, enjoy a beautifully finished semi-private outdoor deck, perfect for barbecues, dining al fresco, or a quiet beverage at the end of the day. Situated on a pindrop quiet block on the cusp of Chelsea and the Meatpacking District, with the charms of the West Village just a few short blocks south, the location of this unit simply cannot be beat. Chelsea Market, the High Line, the Hudson River, Chelsea Piers, and the Whitney Museum are all a stone's throw from your front door, as are the shops and restaurants of 8th and 9th Avenues. Transportation is simple, with the A/C, 1/2, and L trains just a few blocks away, and the F/M and Path not too much farther.