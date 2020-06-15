All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

330 Third Avenue

330 3rd Avenue · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-G · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Superbly Spacious, Bright and Airy 1 Bedroom Flex 2 Bedroom Apartment In Prime Kips Bay/Gramercy Locale! This classic Jr. 4 Layout features an entry foyer that leads to a generous living space with ample room for many layout configurations dining alcove, home office or expansive living room. The apartment gets fantastic light thanks to it's Eastern and Southern Exposures. The bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed and night stands. Other features include abundant closet space and hardwood floors throughout.Excellent Full Time Doorman Building with a Live In Super and Laundry Room in the basement. Just around the corner from the 6 Train, Baruch College, NYU Medical and Dental, SVA and a quick jaunt to Madison Square Park! You'll be nestled amongst some of the best restaurants and nightlife Manhattan has to offer!Contact Us For A Showing Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Third Avenue have any available units?
330 Third Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 330 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
330 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 330 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 330 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 330 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 330 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 330 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 330 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Third Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Third Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
