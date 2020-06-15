330 Third Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

Superbly Spacious, Bright and Airy 1 Bedroom Flex 2 Bedroom Apartment In Prime Kips Bay/Gramercy Locale! This classic Jr. 4 Layout features an entry foyer that leads to a generous living space with ample room for many layout configurations dining alcove, home office or expansive living room. The apartment gets fantastic light thanks to it's Eastern and Southern Exposures. The bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed and night stands. Other features include abundant closet space and hardwood floors throughout.Excellent Full Time Doorman Building with a Live In Super and Laundry Room in the basement. Just around the corner from the 6 Train, Baruch College, NYU Medical and Dental, SVA and a quick jaunt to Madison Square Park! You'll be nestled amongst some of the best restaurants and nightlife Manhattan has to offer!Contact Us For A Showing Today!