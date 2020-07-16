Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

No fee...Exquisitely renovated converted 2 bedroom, 1 bath in the ideal Upper East Side location. The magnificently renovated windowed chef's kitchen is the heart of this wonderful home with an amazing marble breakfast bar perfect for dining and entertaining, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops. The windowed bath is also beautifully renovated with subway tile and marble flooring. The master bedroom is spacious and quiet and the converted 2nd bedroom is larger than most and has double south east exposures. The large living room includes a custom built-in which provides additional storage. Other features include strip hard wood floors and excellent closet space. 330 East 80th Street is an intimate full service coop with 24 hour doorman, live-in super and central laundry room