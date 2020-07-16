All apartments in New York
Find more places like 330 East 80th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
330 East 80th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

330 East 80th Street

330 East 80th Street · (919) 802-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

330 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-T · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
No fee...Exquisitely renovated converted 2 bedroom, 1 bath in the ideal Upper East Side location. The magnificently renovated windowed chef's kitchen is the heart of this wonderful home with an amazing marble breakfast bar perfect for dining and entertaining, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops. The windowed bath is also beautifully renovated with subway tile and marble flooring. The master bedroom is spacious and quiet and the converted 2nd bedroom is larger than most and has double south east exposures. The large living room includes a custom built-in which provides additional storage. Other features include strip hard wood floors and excellent closet space. 330 East 80th Street is an intimate full service coop with 24 hour doorman, live-in super and central laundry room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 80th Street have any available units?
330 East 80th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 80th Street have?
Some of 330 East 80th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 East 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 East 80th Street offers parking.
Does 330 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 330 East 80th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity