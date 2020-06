Amenities

*PENTHOUSE FLOOR** BEST DEAL IN MIDTOWN EAST - OVER SIZE 2BR conv (WILL MAKE YOU FEEL AS IF YOU ARE IN TRUE 2 BEDROOM) in a 24hr doorman building w/separate fully updated kitchen and marble bath. The building features onsite laundry, gym and a stunning roof deck with lounge chairs. This place Looks beautiful!! Plenty of windows-Beautiful hard Wood floors-High ceilings-Lots of closet space AND private outdoor area. Prime midtown east location with lots of restaurants and bars very convenient to pretty much everything and BEST OF ALL ITS WALKING DISTANCE FROM GRAND CENTRAL STATION. TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE VIEWING CONTACT: Jason!! 100 % NO FEE!!!!!!!!! mrgnyc395600