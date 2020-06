Amenities

AMAZING DEAL! GORGEOUS LARGE one bedroom apartment located between CENTRAL PARK WEST and COLUMBUS AVE! Unit features SUN-DRENCHED LARGE living room with HIGH CEILINGS, great amount of closet space, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES which also includes a DISHWASHER! VERY CLOSE to the SUBWAY. Please e-mail or call or text o schedule a viewing! Gross rent is $2,650. Apartment is advertised based on a gross rent of $2,650 with 1 month free rent net effective rent is $2,447