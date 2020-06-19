329 East 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!



True 3 Bedroom with 2 FULL Bathrooms plus PRIVATE Outdoor Space! Washer/Dryer in unit! HUGE Living room! All rooms are queen sized, have windows and closets. T



his apartment has gone through a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new!! Kitchen features brand new appliances and a above stovetop microwave, custom granite countertops, dishwasher and Washer/Dryer also in unit, oak floors and amazing custom lighting.



Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC and pictures are a finished apartment. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



