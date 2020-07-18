329 E 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Sun drenched amazingly renovated King Sized 1 Bedroom with classic village charm. (Apt under renovation. Picture of apt with similar finish)The apartment features high ceilings, polished hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and an all new stainless steel kitchen w/ dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove, and microwave. You will also have your own private WASHER & DRYER.The spacious bedroom will easily accommodate a queen sized bed and still have room for your dresser and flat screen TV. The bedroom also features a generous double sized sliding door closet to store your wardrobe.Please call or email for more information.