329 E 6th Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

329 E 6th Street

329 East 6th Street · (212) 344-9199
329 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Sun drenched amazingly renovated King Sized 1 Bedroom with classic village charm. (Apt under renovation. Picture of apt with similar finish)The apartment features high ceilings, polished hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and an all new stainless steel kitchen w/ dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove, and microwave. You will also have your own private WASHER & DRYER.The spacious bedroom will easily accommodate a queen sized bed and still have room for your dresser and flat screen TV. The bedroom also features a generous double sized sliding door closet to store your wardrobe.Please call or email for more information.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 329 E 6th Street have any available units?
329 E 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 E 6th Street have?
Some of 329 E 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 E 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 E 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 329 E 6th Street offer parking?
No, 329 E 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 329 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 E 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 329 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 329 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 E 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
