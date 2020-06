Amenities

You can either use it as large one bedroom with a home office or two bedroom share!NO BROKER FEE plus one month free on 13 months lease (minimum lease term)Brand new 4 room renovation available for immediate occupancy. Apartment features a fireplace, marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including wine cooler, and dishwasher. Unit is accented by hardwood flooring and exposed brick. mpg872748