328 West 19th Street

Amenities
WE CAN SEND YOU A VIDEO OF THE UNIT IF REQUESTED! renovated and well thought out converted two bedroom with a beautiful private GARDEN in a very well kept elevator building. Bright and central to everything; this apartment has it all including a WASHER/DRYER! Both bedrooms can fit queen sized beds with room to spare. The second bedroom has sliding frosted glass doors to allow light in the living room, which is also a good sized. In wall AC units, dark hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and custom closet's throughout. Lovely full kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and all white cabinets.
328 West 19th is located on a quiet tree-lined street and has 6 floors and 24 apartments. This red-brick apartment building has an elevator, laundry room, and superintendent. ACE, 123, L, F and M train. Enjoy all that West Chelsea and the Village has to offer; dining, art galleries, bars, Chelsea Market, The High-line, and much more. IMPORTANT; Please note that the bathroom, kitchen and washer/dryer photos are from another apartment in the building, but are very similar and have the same renovations.,GUT RENOVATED Chelsea 2 Bedroom Apartment with OUTDOOR SPACE in an Elevator building in the Best location in the city! Bright and central to everything; this apartment has it all including a WASHER/DRYER! Both bedrooms can easily fit queen sized beds with room to spare. 1B has new striking dark hardwood floors, large windows, and a full kitchen with brand new appliances, including a dishwasher. Pets allowed.. open up the back door and let them run around in your Private Backyard!
