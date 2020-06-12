All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

328 West 19th Street

328 West 19th Street · (917) 841-3305
Location

328 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
WE CAN SEND YOU A VIDEO OF THE UNIT IF REQUESTED! renovated and well thought out converted two bedroom with a beautiful private GARDEN in a very well kept elevator building. Bright and central to everything; this apartment has it all including a WASHER/DRYER! Both bedrooms can fit queen sized beds with room to spare. The second bedroom has sliding frosted glass doors to allow light in the living room, which is also a good sized. In wall AC units, dark hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and custom closet's throughout. Lovely full kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and all white cabinets.

328 West 19th is located on a quiet tree-lined street and has 6 floors and 24 apartments. This red-brick apartment building has an elevator, laundry room, and superintendent. ACE, 123, L, F and M train. Enjoy all that West Chelsea and the Village has to offer; dining, art galleries, bars, Chelsea Market, The High-line, and much more. IMPORTANT; Please note that the bathroom, kitchen and washer/dryer photos are from another apartment in the building, but are very similar and have the same renovations.,GUT RENOVATED Chelsea 2 Bedroom Apartment with OUTDOOR SPACE in an Elevator building in the Best location in the city! Bright and central to everything; this apartment has it all including a WASHER/DRYER! Both bedrooms can easily fit queen sized beds with room to spare. 1B has new striking dark hardwood floors, large windows, and a full kitchen with brand new appliances, including a dishwasher. Pets allowed.. open up the back door and let them run around in your Private Backyard!

328 West 19th is located on a quiet tree lined street and has 6 floors and 24 apartments. This red-brick apartment building has an elevator and a brand new laundry room. Located in in the best area of lower Chelsea, and steps away from the ACE, 123, L, F and M trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 West 19th Street have any available units?
328 West 19th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 West 19th Street have?
Some of 328 West 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 328 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 West 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 328 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
