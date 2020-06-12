328 West 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

WE CAN SEND YOU A VIDEO OF THE UNIT IF REQUESTED! renovated and well thought out converted two bedroom with a beautiful private GARDEN in a very well kept elevator building. Bright and central to everything; this apartment has it all including a WASHER/DRYER! Both bedrooms can fit queen sized beds with room to spare. The second bedroom has sliding frosted glass doors to allow light in the living room, which is also a good sized. In wall AC units, dark hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and custom closet's throughout. Lovely full kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and all white cabinets.



328 West 19th is located on a quiet tree lined street and has 6 floors and 24 apartments. This red-brick apartment building has an elevator and a brand new laundry room. Located in in the best area of lower Chelsea, and steps away from the ACE, 123, L, F and M trains.