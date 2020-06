Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated elevator microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

LARGE WINGED two bedroom apartment located on the same block as the new Q train! Apartment is located ONE FLIGHT UP in a well maintained brownstone building. Apartment features newly renovated granite kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. Newly renovated bathroom as well. High ceilings. Exposed brick. Winged bedrooms. Each bedroom easily fits a queen size bed, dresser and nightstand. Great closet space. Windows in all rooms. Separate dining area. CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDONE YEAR LEASE - NO DOGS!CO-OP but VERY EASY APPROVAL PROCESS!EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE SHOWING! Cayenne147152