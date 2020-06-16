All apartments in New York
Find more places like 326 West 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
326 West 23rd Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:29 AM

326 West 23rd Street

326 West 23rd Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

326 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$3,857

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Chelsea- NO FEE!

This is a newly renovated 2bed/1bath just steps from the High Line, close to all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and a short walk from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. The spacious unit features an oversized living/dining area, ample closet space, a modern new bathroom and stylish kitchen.

Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tiled bath + kitchen
- Hardwood floors
- Unique fireplace/exposed brick detail
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

-Rent advertised is net effective 2 weeks free on a 14 month lease

,Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom in the heart of Chelsea- NO FEE!
This is a newly renovated 2bed/1bath just steps from the High Line, close to all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and a short walk from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. The spacious unit features an oversized living/dining area, ample closet space, a modern new bathroom and stylish kitchen.
Other features include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tiled bath + kitchen
- Hardwood floors
- Unique fireplace/exposed brick detail
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

**Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 West 23rd Street have any available units?
326 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,857 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 326 West 23rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 326 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 326 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 326 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 326 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 326 West 23rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity