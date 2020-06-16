326 West 23rd Street

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Chelsea- NO FEE!



This is a newly renovated 2bed/1bath just steps from the High Line, close to all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and a short walk from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. The spacious unit features an oversized living/dining area, ample closet space, a modern new bathroom and stylish kitchen.



Other features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tiled bath + kitchen

- Hardwood floors

- Unique fireplace/exposed brick detail

- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!



Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!



-Rent advertised is net effective 2 weeks free on a 14 month lease



Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!



**Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit