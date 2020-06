Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE - Gut reno 1 bed with BALCONY NO - FEE - Property Id: 153680



NO FEE- Newly renovated 1 bedroom with PRIVATE TERRACE - NO FEE

Newly renovated 1 bedroom with private balcony.

Hardwood floors.

Recessed lighting.

Stainless steel appliances.

Cherry wood cabinets.

Crown and base moldings.

Large terrace.

Laundry room in the building

A C E L at 14th St-8th Av 0.12 miles

1 at 18th St 0.33 miles

F M L 1 2 3 at 14th St 0.39 miles

PATH at 14th Street Station 0.41 miles

F M L 1 2 3 at 6th Av 0.42 miles

Newly renovated 1 bedroom with private balcony.

Hardwood floors.

Recessed lighting.

Stainless steel appliances.

Cherry wood cabinets.

Crown and base moldings.

Large terrace.

Laundry room in the building

Newly renovated 1 bedroom with private balcony.

Hardwood floors.

Recessed lighting.

Stainless steel appliances.

Cherry wood cabinets.

Crown and base moldings.

Large terrace.

Laundry room in the building

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153680p

Property Id 153680



(RLNE5133197)