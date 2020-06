Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sunny True two bed with big living room, separate kitchen including a dishwasher. Each bedroom can fit a queen/full bed with a good sized closet. Located on a nice block in a well kept prewar building. There is laundry a few doors down too. Pets and Guarantors are welcome!! We now accept INSURENT.