Home
/
New York, NY
/
325 West 42sn St 2W
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
325 West 42sn St 2W
325 West Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
325 West Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 BED NO FEE IN TIME SQUARE - Property Id: 279892
1 Bedroom right next Time Square, Heat & water included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279892
Property Id 279892
(RLNE5779935)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 West 42sn St 2W have any available units?
325 West 42sn St 2W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 325 West 42sn St 2W currently offering any rent specials?
325 West 42sn St 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 West 42sn St 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 West 42sn St 2W is pet friendly.
Does 325 West 42sn St 2W offer parking?
No, 325 West 42sn St 2W does not offer parking.
Does 325 West 42sn St 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 West 42sn St 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 West 42sn St 2W have a pool?
No, 325 West 42sn St 2W does not have a pool.
Does 325 West 42sn St 2W have accessible units?
No, 325 West 42sn St 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 325 West 42sn St 2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 West 42sn St 2W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 West 42sn St 2W have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 West 42sn St 2W does not have units with air conditioning.
