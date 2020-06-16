Amenities

Welcome to 324 East 77th Street, the entire building has undergone a complete gut renovation. The brand new one bedroom has added the following high tech features such as bluetooth speakers in the bathroom vanity, bathroom radiant heated floors and a soundless exhaust system. There is a new technically advanced hvac system with functions that are similar to central heating and cooling. The kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and white finished cabinets. The apt has hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting with dimming function, countless accessible electrical outlets throughout the apt, and a video intercom. The bedroom has a large closet with extra storage on top.



This charming rental building is blocks away from the 2nd Avenue Q train and 6 train.