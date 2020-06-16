All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

324 East 77th Street

324 East 77th Street · (646) 684-9394
Location

324 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome to 324 East 77th Street, the entire building has undergone a complete gut renovation. The brand new one bedroom has added the following high tech features such as bluetooth speakers in the bathroom vanity, bathroom radiant heated floors and a soundless exhaust system. There is a new technically advanced hvac system with functions that are similar to central heating and cooling. The kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and white finished cabinets. The apt has hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting with dimming function, countless accessible electrical outlets throughout the apt, and a video intercom. The bedroom has a large closet with extra storage on top.

This charming rental building is blocks away from the 2nd Avenue Q train and 6 train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 East 77th Street have any available units?
324 East 77th Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 East 77th Street have?
Some of 324 East 77th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 324 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 324 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 324 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 324 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 East 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
