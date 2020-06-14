323 West 75th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Brand New Renovated 1 Bedroom Available on the Upper West Side Prime Sought After Location: West 75th Street Between Riverside Drive and West End AvenueLocated in a Well-Kept Elevator Building with Laundry on Site Quiet Tree-lined Fully Residential Block Steps to Riverside Park!! This Fantastic Top to Bottom Renovation Features Soaring High Ceilings Newly Refinished Hardwood Oak Strip Flooring Sprawling Living Room Perfect for Entertaining and Relaxing at Home Abundant Closet Space Throughout and Additional Storage Lofts Spacious Queen Size Bedroom Excellent Natural Sunlight Brand New Marble Bathroom Brand New Kitchen with Modern Stainless Steel Appliances Short Distance to the Area's Vast Selection of Gourmet Markets (Fairway, Citarella, Trader Joe's), Shops and RestaurantsSubway 1,2,3 Lines Conveniently Located on 73rd and Broadway SPIRE750307