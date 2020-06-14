All apartments in New York
323 West 75th Street
323 West 75th Street

323 West 75th Street · (631) 413-1998
323 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
extra storage
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Brand New Renovated 1 Bedroom Available on the Upper West Side Prime Sought After Location: West 75th Street Between Riverside Drive and West End AvenueLocated in a Well-Kept Elevator Building with Laundry on Site Quiet Tree-lined Fully Residential Block Steps to Riverside Park!! This Fantastic Top to Bottom Renovation Features Soaring High Ceilings Newly Refinished Hardwood Oak Strip Flooring Sprawling Living Room Perfect for Entertaining and Relaxing at Home Abundant Closet Space Throughout and Additional Storage Lofts Spacious Queen Size Bedroom Excellent Natural Sunlight Brand New Marble Bathroom Brand New Kitchen with Modern Stainless Steel Appliances Short Distance to the Area's Vast Selection of Gourmet Markets (Fairway, Citarella, Trader Joe's), Shops and RestaurantsSubway 1,2,3 Lines Conveniently Located on 73rd and Broadway SPIRE750307

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 323 West 75th Street have any available units?
323 West 75th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 West 75th Street have?
Some of 323 West 75th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 323 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 323 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 323 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 323 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 323 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 323 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
