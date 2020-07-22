All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

322 E 73rd St

322 East 73rd Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
HUGE 1BEDROOM IN UPPER EAST SIDE NO FEE - Property Id: 317002

Welcome home! This fantastic 1-bedroom is a spectacular deal just steps from the 72nd street Q train. There's hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful exposed brick, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining with it's built-in bar. The bedroom can fit any size bed. Though 73rd street isn't busy, the bedroom faces the back of the building, adding an extra layer of quiet and privacy.

The friendly super is one of my favorites in the city, he works exclusively on this and the neighboring building and works constantly on the upkeep of both. Laundry and dry cleaning facilities are just next door.

Reach out today, this place will not last long!

Please note, no pets allowed.

Please note: Price is net-effective, based off a monthly rent of $2400 with 1 month free.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/322-e-73rd-st-new-york-ny/317002
Property Id 317002

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5955423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E 73rd St have any available units?
322 E 73rd St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 322 E 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
322 E 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E 73rd St pet-friendly?
No, 322 E 73rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 322 E 73rd St offer parking?
No, 322 E 73rd St does not offer parking.
Does 322 E 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 E 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E 73rd St have a pool?
No, 322 E 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 322 E 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 322 E 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 E 73rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 E 73rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
