321 West 78th Street

Your search is over! This rarely available FULLY renovated, sun flooded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property showcases pre-war grandeur while seamlessly incorporating modern conveniences. This boutique full time doorman cooperative is located on the most enchanting tree-lined street steps from Riverside Park. The superior design of this 9th floor Classic Six is a uniquely tranquil oasis (pin-drop quiet) complemented by alluring city and partial park and river views!



With just two apartments per floor, the semi-private elevator landing opens into a gracious entrance foyer that immediately invites you into the south-facing sun-flooded, living room and west-facing oversized dining room. Appointed with top of the line appliances (Viking stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine refrigerator), the large windowed eat-in-kitchen with built in banquette will please the most discerning chef.



The master bedroom suite, a true oasis, offers southern views, a wall of built in custom closets and a spa-like windowed master bathroom with double vanity. An ample sized second bedroom with open views, expansive guest bath and a third bedroom featuring custom built in bed and desk (with attached half bath) all offer a luxurious ease of living within an elegant pre-war palate.



Important features include a washer and dryer, copious closets, herringbone floors, recessed lighting, and built in storage.. This boutique full service doorman cooperative is in the heart of the Upper West Side one half block from Riverside Park, and close to Zabars, Fairway and Citarella, and most convenient to all transportation.



Also available furnished at $11,000 per month. 15% commission to be paid by the tenant.



A 12 month lease with an additional 12 month option to renew. Available August 1, 2020.