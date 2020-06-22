All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

321 West 78th Street

321 West 78th Street · (609) 529-0147
Location

321 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-A · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
hot tub
Your search is over! This rarely available FULLY renovated, sun flooded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property showcases pre-war grandeur while seamlessly incorporating modern conveniences. This boutique full time doorman cooperative is located on the most enchanting tree-lined street steps from Riverside Park. The superior design of this 9th floor Classic Six is a uniquely tranquil oasis (pin-drop quiet) complemented by alluring city and partial park and river views!

With just two apartments per floor, the semi-private elevator landing opens into a gracious entrance foyer that immediately invites you into the south-facing sun-flooded, living room and west-facing oversized dining room. Appointed with top of the line appliances (Viking stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine refrigerator), the large windowed eat-in-kitchen with built in banquette will please the most discerning chef.

The master bedroom suite, a true oasis, offers southern views, a wall of built in custom closets and a spa-like windowed master bathroom with double vanity. An ample sized second bedroom with open views, expansive guest bath and a third bedroom featuring custom built in bed and desk (with attached half bath) all offer a luxurious ease of living within an elegant pre-war palate.

Important features include a washer and dryer, copious closets, herringbone floors, recessed lighting, and built in storage.. This boutique full service doorman cooperative is in the heart of the Upper West Side one half block from Riverside Park, and close to Zabars, Fairway and Citarella, and most convenient to all transportation.

Also available furnished at $11,000 per month. 15% commission to be paid by the tenant.

A 12 month lease with an additional 12 month option to renew. Available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 West 78th Street have any available units?
321 West 78th Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 West 78th Street have?
Some of 321 West 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 West 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 West 78th Street offer parking?
No, 321 West 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 West 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 321 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 West 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
