hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace some paid utils range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular Brownstone Upper West Side 2 bedroom - Property Id: 203858



Here for rent is a large GUT Renovated floor-through two bedrooms two bathroom gem in the Prime Upper West Side. This apartment features very high ceilings, hardwood flooring, large windows with north and south exposures and loft space for great storage. There are over 6 closets and 5 overhead storage areas. The in-unit laundry also makes for great convenience. The smaller bedroom first queen bed and bedroom furniture. The Master bedroom is massive and fits a California king with additional furniture. It also has a personal bathroom. Do not miss out on viewing this wonderful no-fee apartment. Contact me today for additional details

