321 East 71st Street

NO Board FeesNO Move-In FeesNO Annual renewal feeAll co-op and building fees are included in this large 1 br, 1 bth. Located in prime Lenox Hill.- Hd/Wd floors- Porcelain tiled bath room- Renovated kitchen window- South facing, gets great light!- Top floor, so no need to worry about neighbors upstairs.- Building has laundry and a bike storage- Live in Super- Co-Op ownership means better maintenance than a rental building.-approx 700sf- Around the corner from Q train , Steps from Bus and 1st & 2nd ave full of taxi cabs.This is a phenomenal deal. One can continue to renew indefinitely. Priced well below market for quick rental. Call now to schedule a viewing.