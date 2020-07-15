All apartments in New York
Find more places like 321 East 71st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
321 East 71st Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:28 AM

321 East 71st Street

321 East 71st Street · (917) 415-4436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

321 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
NO Board FeesNO Move-In FeesNO Annual renewal feeAll co-op and building fees are included in this large 1 br, 1 bth. Located in prime Lenox Hill.- Hd/Wd floors- Porcelain tiled bath room- Renovated kitchen window- South facing, gets great light!- Top floor, so no need to worry about neighbors upstairs.- Building has laundry and a bike storage- Live in Super- Co-Op ownership means better maintenance than a rental building.-approx 700sf- Around the corner from Q train , Steps from Bus and 1st & 2nd ave full of taxi cabs.This is a phenomenal deal. One can continue to renew indefinitely. Priced well below market for quick rental. Call now to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 East 71st Street have any available units?
321 East 71st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 321 East 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 East 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 East 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 East 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 East 71st Street offer parking?
No, 321 East 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 East 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 East 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 East 71st Street have a pool?
No, 321 East 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 East 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 321 East 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 East 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 East 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 East 71st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 East 71st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 321 East 71st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity