Charming one bedroom apartment in Prime Chelsea. The apartment features a split layout and good closet space. The kitchen is separate and the bedroom accommodates a queen size bed plus additional furniture. The tree-lined block is absolutely gorgeous and the location is very convenient to transportation (C/E and 1 trains) and dining/nightlife. Great value for the area and waiting for your personal touch to call it home.