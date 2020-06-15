320 E 34th St 30

Amenities
MASSIVE BRAND NEW CORNER 3BR/2BTH IN LUX,GYM/POOL - Property Id: 118807
HIGH FLOOR!!!! PANORAMIC VIEWS!!!!!
This fantastic apartment features and a separate dining area which EASILY converts into a 3rd bedroom (taking no light from the living area) Other HIGHLIGHTS include: 2 FULL BATHROOMS, tons of closets, JAW DROPPING unobstructed city & river views. The building is PURE LUXURY, from the full time doorman & concierge, to the Pool on the roof Located in Murray Hill, you'll be steps from top restaurants, Grand Central (4,5,6,7,S trains), Kip's Bay Movie
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118807
Property Id 118807
(RLNE5843566)