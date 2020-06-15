All apartments in New York
320 E 34th St 30

320 East 34th Street · (631) 599-0699
Location

320 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 30 · Avail. now

$6,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
MASSIVE BRAND NEW CORNER 3BR/2BTH IN LUX,GYM/POOL - Property Id: 118807

HIGH FLOOR!!!! PANORAMIC VIEWS!!!!!
This fantastic apartment features and a separate dining area which EASILY converts into a 3rd bedroom (taking no light from the living area) Other HIGHLIGHTS include: 2 FULL BATHROOMS, tons of closets, JAW DROPPING unobstructed city & river views. The building is PURE LUXURY, from the full time doorman & concierge, to the Pool on the roof Located in Murray Hill, you'll be steps from top restaurants, Grand Central (4,5,6,7,S trains), Kip's Bay Movie
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118807
Property Id 118807

(RLNE5843566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

