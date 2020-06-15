320 E 34th St 30

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym pool

MASSIVE BRAND NEW CORNER 3BR/2BTH IN LUX,GYM/POOL - Property Id: 118807



HIGH FLOOR!!!! PANORAMIC VIEWS!!!!!

This fantastic apartment features and a separate dining area which EASILY converts into a 3rd bedroom (taking no light from the living area) Other HIGHLIGHTS include: 2 FULL BATHROOMS, tons of closets, JAW DROPPING unobstructed city & river views. The building is PURE LUXURY, from the full time doorman & concierge, to the Pool on the roof Located in Murray Hill, you'll be steps from top restaurants, Grand Central (4,5,6,7,S trains), Kip's Bay Movie

