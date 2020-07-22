All apartments in New York
Find more places like 319 E 8th St 2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
319 E 8th St 2B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

319 E 8th St 2B

319 East 8th Street · (347) 369-1515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

319 East 8th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Huge 2 Bedroom in East Village!! - Property Id: 301716

Huge 2 Bedroom in East Village!!

*** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST ***

Apartment features:
- 2 QUEEN-size Bedrooms with windows
- Spacious Living room can fit couch, coffee table, TV set and more
- Full Kitchen with Window
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Updated Bathroom
- Lots of Closet space
- Sunny and airy!!
- Hardwood floors
- Track lighting in kitchen and living room
- Pet friendly

Building features:
- Elevator
- Laundry room
- Roof Deck
- Live-in Super
- Incredible Location!
- Near Tompkins Square Park
- Close to lots of restaurants, bars, and cafes

*** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST ***

Contact me to tour this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/319-e-8th-st-new-york-ny-unit-2b/301716
Property Id 301716

(RLNE5938585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 E 8th St 2B have any available units?
319 E 8th St 2B has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 E 8th St 2B have?
Some of 319 E 8th St 2B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 E 8th St 2B currently offering any rent specials?
319 E 8th St 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 E 8th St 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 E 8th St 2B is pet friendly.
Does 319 E 8th St 2B offer parking?
No, 319 E 8th St 2B does not offer parking.
Does 319 E 8th St 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 E 8th St 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 E 8th St 2B have a pool?
No, 319 E 8th St 2B does not have a pool.
Does 319 E 8th St 2B have accessible units?
No, 319 E 8th St 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 319 E 8th St 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 E 8th St 2B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 319 E 8th St 2B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street
New York, NY 10007
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity