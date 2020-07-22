319 E 8th St 2B

Amenities
Huge 2 Bedroom in East Village!! - Property Id: 301716
*** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST ***
Apartment features:
- 2 QUEEN-size Bedrooms with windows
- Spacious Living room can fit couch, coffee table, TV set and more
- Full Kitchen with Window
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Updated Bathroom
- Lots of Closet space
- Sunny and airy!!
- Hardwood floors
- Track lighting in kitchen and living room
- Pet friendly
Building features:
- Elevator
- Laundry room
- Roof Deck
- Live-in Super
- Incredible Location!
- Near Tompkins Square Park
- Close to lots of restaurants, bars, and cafes
