317 W 45th St # 204
317 W 45th St # 204

317 West 45th Street · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Apartment is available for rent in Midtown West, Manhattan !!
This spacious sun drenched apartment in tree line views offers an open living room, large bedroom, 9 ft high ceilings, wood floor, marble bathroom, and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and dishwasher.Wash and Dryer is conveniently located on each floor.
Just minutes from Central Park as well as the Jogging/Biking promenade along the East River. Many great shopping stores and restaurants around the neighborhood to enjoy a good night out. Quick stroll to 4,5,6 train at Street Station.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W 45th St # 204 have any available units?
317 W 45th St # 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 W 45th St # 204 have?
Some of 317 W 45th St # 204's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 W 45th St # 204 currently offering any rent specials?
317 W 45th St # 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W 45th St # 204 pet-friendly?
No, 317 W 45th St # 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 317 W 45th St # 204 offer parking?
No, 317 W 45th St # 204 does not offer parking.
Does 317 W 45th St # 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 W 45th St # 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W 45th St # 204 have a pool?
No, 317 W 45th St # 204 does not have a pool.
Does 317 W 45th St # 204 have accessible units?
No, 317 W 45th St # 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W 45th St # 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 W 45th St # 204 has units with dishwashers.
