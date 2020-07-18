317 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Don't miss out on this fantastic deal. Gut Renovated Junior-One Bedroom Apartment in the heart of the UES! Apartment features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, amazing closet space, and high ceilings. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the 2nd Ave Q Subway, 6 subway, fine restaurants, specialty food stores, shopping & public transportation. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.