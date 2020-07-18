All apartments in New York
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

317 East 73rd Street

317 East 73rd Street · (516) 662-9941
Location

317 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-RW · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*No Fee * Video Tour Available Upon Request. Available August 1st *

Don't miss out on this fantastic deal. Gut Renovated Junior-One Bedroom Apartment in the heart of the UES! Apartment features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, amazing closet space, and high ceilings. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the 2nd Ave Q Subway, 6 subway, fine restaurants, specialty food stores, shopping & public transportation. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 East 73rd Street have any available units?
317 East 73rd Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 317 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 East 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 East 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 317 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 317 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 317 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 317 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 East 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 East 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 East 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
