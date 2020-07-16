All apartments in New York
317 East 18th Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

317 East 18th Street

317 East 18th Street · (212) 252-8772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE!

ONE BEDROOM RENTAL APARTMENT IN GRAMERCY PARK!

This amazing one bedroom apartment is located in Gramercy Park in a boutique pre-war building on a quiet tree lined street. Apt 5A is beautiful with original hard wood floors and 10 ft. high ceilings. The apt has great closet space including three floor to ceiling closets and a separate linen closet. The oversized windows throughout the apt provide triple exposure (South, North and West), allowing for great sunlight.

Enjoy the renovated windowed kitchen and bathroom! The kitchen was cleverly designed with custom floor to ceiling wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and slate floors. The bathroom is stunning with white marble tiles, slate floors with a custom wood vanity and an extra-large built in medicine cabinet.

The apt features a nice size foyer which leads into the living room and kitchen. The spacious living room is bright with south facing windows and offers plenty of space for all your furniture. The queen sized bedroom offers privacy at the opposite end of the living room. The bedroom was recently outfitted with a built in closet. An added bonus is the view from the kitchen and bedroom windows of the Empire State Building!

The cooperative is an elevator building located on 18th St. between 1st and 2nd Ave. There is a live in super-intendant and laundry room in the basement. The apt is in close proximity to the 14th St. Union Square station with multiple subway options including the 4, 5, 6, L and N. The L train is on 14th and 1st Ave. The bus lines are conveniently located on 1st and 2nd Ave.
In the heart of Gramercy Park, you are surrounded by restaurants, parks, lounges, boutiques, schools and supermarkets including Trader Jones and Whole Foods. Co-purchasing, guarantors and gifting is allowed. Sorry, no pets or pied a terre. Unlimited subletting is allowed after two years of ownership!

Apt can come furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 East 18th Street have any available units?
317 East 18th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 East 18th Street have?
Some of 317 East 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 East 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 East 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 317 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 317 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 317 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 East 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
