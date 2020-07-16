317 East 18th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry

NO FEE!



ONE BEDROOM RENTAL APARTMENT IN GRAMERCY PARK!



This amazing one bedroom apartment is located in Gramercy Park in a boutique pre-war building on a quiet tree lined street. Apt 5A is beautiful with original hard wood floors and 10 ft. high ceilings. The apt has great closet space including three floor to ceiling closets and a separate linen closet. The oversized windows throughout the apt provide triple exposure (South, North and West), allowing for great sunlight.



Enjoy the renovated windowed kitchen and bathroom! The kitchen was cleverly designed with custom floor to ceiling wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and slate floors. The bathroom is stunning with white marble tiles, slate floors with a custom wood vanity and an extra-large built in medicine cabinet.



The apt features a nice size foyer which leads into the living room and kitchen. The spacious living room is bright with south facing windows and offers plenty of space for all your furniture. The queen sized bedroom offers privacy at the opposite end of the living room. The bedroom was recently outfitted with a built in closet. An added bonus is the view from the kitchen and bedroom windows of the Empire State Building!



The cooperative is an elevator building located on 18th St. between 1st and 2nd Ave. There is a live in super-intendant and laundry room in the basement. The apt is in close proximity to the 14th St. Union Square station with multiple subway options including the 4, 5, 6, L and N. The L train is on 14th and 1st Ave. The bus lines are conveniently located on 1st and 2nd Ave.

In the heart of Gramercy Park, you are surrounded by restaurants, parks, lounges, boutiques, schools and supermarkets including Trader Jones and Whole Foods. Co-purchasing, guarantors and gifting is allowed. Sorry, no pets or pied a terre. Unlimited subletting is allowed after two years of ownership!



Apt can come furnished.