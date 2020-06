Amenities

NO FEE Chelsea Three (3) Bedroom 1,5 Bath apartment for RENT. This gorgeous apartment features:- Cherry Hardwood Floors- Exposed Brick Walls- Open Kitchen- Large Living Room- Marble Baths- Queen Size BedroomsGreat Deal in the heart of Chelsea! Steps away from Major Transportation (A,C,E, L and 1,2,3 trains), Chelsea Market only two blocks away, many other cool Restaurants and Coffee shops in the area.Please contact us to set up a viewing. Thank you!