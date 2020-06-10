All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

316 East 49th Street

316 East 49th Street · (917) 744-1662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
HUGE TRUE 1BR! HIGH CEILINGS! + QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM!

A GREAT APARTMENT There's an open windowed kitchen and generous space to fit a kitchen island table. The large living room is well lit and can accommodate a sectional couch and more! SEPARATE BEDROOM can comfortably fit a queen sized bed + dresser. The space is open and airy, with high ceilings that bring a lot of character to your space.

Be the first to request a video/virtual tour or an OPEN HOUSE Facetime tour by appointment. But Hurry you don't want to miss this one. ** Note: The net effective rent listed INCLUDES 1 MONTH FREE! Inquire for details

Situated at 49th and 2nd you're in the heart of it all with transportation and every convenience within a 5 block radius. From bars to cafes, nightlife, fine dining, great shopping, Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, TJMaxx, etc.. You can walk down to Grand Central and Bryant Park in minutes as well as MoMa, Bloomingdale's and Central park too. Another special secret shhh Trader Joe's is opening this year at 59th Street too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 East 49th Street have any available units?
316 East 49th Street has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 316 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 East 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 316 East 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 316 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 316 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 316 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 316 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 East 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 East 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
