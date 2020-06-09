315 West 23rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Amazing loft in prime Chelsea--currently configured as a 1 bedroom/sleeping loft with walk-in closet. Located on the top floor of a classic pre-war coop, this apartment was originally used as a Ballroom! Key features: soaring double-height ceilings and 12-foot Palladian windows, streaming with sunlight. Northern and southern exposures boast panoramic city views. There are also two wood-burning fireplaces! The living room is enormous and the large open kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances including a sub-zero refrigerator and dishwasher. The modern bathroom features a massive oversized teak floor shower and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Notably, this is a coop sublet so a board application and approval are required.



The Broadmoor is a pre-war coop with 2 spectacular roof decks, a full-time doorman and easy access to all transportation just a short walk to The High Line and Hudson River Park. Pets are welcome.