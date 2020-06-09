All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

315 West 23rd Street

315 West 23rd Street · (917) 378-7105
Location

315 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-D · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Amazing loft in prime Chelsea--currently configured as a 1 bedroom/sleeping loft with walk-in closet. Located on the top floor of a classic pre-war coop, this apartment was originally used as a Ballroom! Key features: soaring double-height ceilings and 12-foot Palladian windows, streaming with sunlight. Northern and southern exposures boast panoramic city views. There are also two wood-burning fireplaces! The living room is enormous and the large open kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances including a sub-zero refrigerator and dishwasher. The modern bathroom features a massive oversized teak floor shower and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Notably, this is a coop sublet so a board application and approval are required.

The Broadmoor is a pre-war coop with 2 spectacular roof decks, a full-time doorman and easy access to all transportation just a short walk to The High Line and Hudson River Park. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 West 23rd Street have any available units?
315 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 315 West 23rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 315 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 315 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 315 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
