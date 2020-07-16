All apartments in New York
315 East 72nd Street
315 East 72nd Street

Location

315 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1KJ · Avail. now

$18,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
It's the Perfect time to have your very own Private, 1700 SF garden with gazebo, BBQ, and plantings! This renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features lovely townhouse views and combined living and dining rooms-perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom suite has a picture window, walk-in closet, and ensuite marble bath with shower and soaking tub. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a casual dining area. This home has 2 additional bedrooms, 2 additional full baths, an over-sized entry foyer, washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, excellent closet space and much more! Located in a full service co-op with 24 hour doorman, garage, storage, bicycle room, live in super, fitness room (on your floor) and the 2nd Avenue subway just down the Block! Unparalleled Private Outdoor Space-Offered Furnished or Unfurnished-Shown by private appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 72nd Street have any available units?
315 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 315 East 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 315 East 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 East 72nd Street offers parking.
Does 315 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 East 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 315 East 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 East 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
