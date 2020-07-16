315 East 72nd Street

Amenities
It's the Perfect time to have your very own Private, 1700 SF garden with gazebo, BBQ, and plantings! This renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features lovely townhouse views and combined living and dining rooms-perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom suite has a picture window, walk-in closet, and ensuite marble bath with shower and soaking tub. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a casual dining area. This home has 2 additional bedrooms, 2 additional full baths, an over-sized entry foyer, washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, excellent closet space and much more! Located in a full service co-op with 24 hour doorman, garage, storage, bicycle room, live in super, fitness room (on your floor) and the 2nd Avenue subway just down the Block! Unparalleled Private Outdoor Space-Offered Furnished or Unfurnished-Shown by private appointment.