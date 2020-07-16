315 East 72nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

It's the Perfect time to have your very own Private, 1700 SF garden with gazebo, BBQ, and plantings! This renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features lovely townhouse views and combined living and dining rooms-perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom suite has a picture window, walk-in closet, and ensuite marble bath with shower and soaking tub. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a casual dining area. This home has 2 additional bedrooms, 2 additional full baths, an over-sized entry foyer, washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout, excellent closet space and much more! Located in a full service co-op with 24 hour doorman, garage, storage, bicycle room, live in super, fitness room (on your floor) and the 2nd Avenue subway just down the Block! Unparalleled Private Outdoor Space-Offered Furnished or Unfurnished-Shown by private appointment.