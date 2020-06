Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

EXACT PICTURES! WELCOME HOME TO THIS GIANT STUDIO W ALL NEW RENOVATIONS ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY BUILDINGTHIS IS A LEASE BREAK- 15 MONTH LEASE $2495 MARCH 1ST THROUGH MAY 31ST AND THEN $2595 FROM JUNE 1ST THROUGH MAY 31ST 2021. * ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY BUILDING. * Giant STUDIO will hold your entire living room and bedroom set with room to spare. * Separate HUGE kitchen w large dining area. * Two large closets including one Double wide closet. * Full MARBLE WINDOWED bath. * High ceilings and lovely hardwood floors. Sunny and south-facing. Price includes heat and hot water. Minutes from every cool downtown neighborhood, and surrounded by the best that this Prime East Village location has to offer. Under 5 minutes to the 6 Train And F Train Super on site. Excellent management company. Guarantors accepted. SORRY NO PETS. bestaptsnyc155166