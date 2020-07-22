All apartments in New York
315 East 108th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

315 East 108th Street

315 East 108th Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 East 108th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a lease assignment, current lease ends 4/18/2021VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUESTFURNISHED AND UNFURNISHED OPTIONS AVAILABLEWelcome to 315 East 108th Street 3F in East Harlem a large one bedroom in the heart of Manhattan. Quiet. Not street facing so no traffic noise. Sun-drenched. High Ceilings. Hardwood Floors. Elevator building with on-site super. Central Laundry. Explore Central Park and Thomas Jefferson Park, or cross the pedestrian bridge to Randall's Island. All of this and just five minutes to the 6 train at 110th St. Located in vibrant Harlem with an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Furnished and unfurnished options available.Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 108th Street have any available units?
315 East 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 315 East 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 East 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 315 East 108th Street offer parking?
No, 315 East 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 East 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 East 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 108th Street have a pool?
No, 315 East 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 East 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 East 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 East 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
