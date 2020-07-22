Amenities

This is a lease assignment, current lease ends 4/18/2021VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUESTFURNISHED AND UNFURNISHED OPTIONS AVAILABLEWelcome to 315 East 108th Street 3F in East Harlem a large one bedroom in the heart of Manhattan. Quiet. Not street facing so no traffic noise. Sun-drenched. High Ceilings. Hardwood Floors. Elevator building with on-site super. Central Laundry. Explore Central Park and Thomas Jefferson Park, or cross the pedestrian bridge to Randall's Island. All of this and just five minutes to the 6 train at 110th St. Located in vibrant Harlem with an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Furnished and unfurnished options available.Welcome Home!