5 Star Renovations make this one of the most well-built and superbly designed apartments on the market right now!



A designer kitchen includes top of line stainless steel appliances, glass front wood cabinetry and stone counter tops with breakfast bar.



The sun-drenched living room has very high ceilings with recessed lighting and natural hardwood floors.



A hallway with custom closets and extra tall solid wood doors leads to a wide open master bedroom with rich wood floors and a wall of windows.



The elegant custom bath features a glass shower, over-sized vanity and architectural chrome water fixtures. The shelter magazines would love this fully Instagrammable home!



All Showings are by Appointment Only. Virtual Walkthrough by request. ** Pleaase do NOT cliuck on Street Easy's Virtual Walkthrough Request**



Email directly and a link will be sent to you when responding to an inquiry.