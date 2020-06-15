312 West 53rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman media room

Welcome to our Midtown home situated in the THEATER DISTRICT, steps away from Broadway Shows, Times Square and Central Park! Over 1,200 sq ft of space infused with true luxury living!



★ THE APARTMENT ★



Our philosophy for comfortable fluid living brings you graciously from an open layout interior to our deep setback terrace. Our stunning open kitchen flows seamlessly to the living area. Serene Porcelain baths cradle you, Duo seal noise canceling windows keep the bustle of the city out and the serenity in.



Ultra modern Virtual Doorman is on the Job 24/7 to provide surveillance and ensure your safety while a guest at our residence. Key card entry allows you to carry less bulky keys. With a direct central station link to the police, fire department, and other emergency services, youre always protected.



★ THE LOCATION ★



Never has a location been so convenient. Situated in the Theater District, we are just steps away from Central Park, Restaurant Row, Time Square, and a short trip to Lincoln Center, the responsiblea, West Side Promenade, and midtown businesses. Its just three short blocks away from the 50th street MTA subway.