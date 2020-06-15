All apartments in New York
Find more places like 312 West 53rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
312 West 53rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

312 West 53rd

312 West 53rd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
media room
Welcome to our Midtown home situated in the THEATER DISTRICT, steps away from Broadway Shows, Times Square and Central Park! Over 1,200 sq ft of space infused with true luxury living!

&#9733; THE APARTMENT &#9733;

Our philosophy for comfortable fluid living brings you graciously from an open layout interior to our deep setback terrace. Our stunning open kitchen flows seamlessly to the living area. Serene Porcelain baths cradle you, Duo seal noise canceling windows keep the bustle of the city out and the serenity in.

Ultra modern Virtual Doorman is on the Job 24/7 to provide surveillance and ensure your safety while a guest at our residence. Key card entry allows you to carry less bulky keys. With a direct central station link to the police, fire department, and other emergency services, youre always protected.

&#9733; THE LOCATION &#9733;

Never has a location been so convenient. Situated in the Theater District, we are just steps away from Central Park, Restaurant Row, Time Square, and a short trip to Lincoln Center, the responsiblea, West Side Promenade, and midtown businesses. Its just three short blocks away from the 50th street MTA subway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 West 53rd have any available units?
312 West 53rd has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 312 West 53rd currently offering any rent specials?
312 West 53rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 West 53rd pet-friendly?
No, 312 West 53rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 312 West 53rd offer parking?
No, 312 West 53rd does not offer parking.
Does 312 West 53rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 West 53rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 West 53rd have a pool?
No, 312 West 53rd does not have a pool.
Does 312 West 53rd have accessible units?
No, 312 West 53rd does not have accessible units.
Does 312 West 53rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 West 53rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 West 53rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 West 53rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 312 West 53rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity