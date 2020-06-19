310 W 116th St

Amenities

Sparkling, well lit 2 bed/1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, located in a vibrant neighborhood and just steps to Morningside Park! Spacious living room with plenty of room for all your furniture and even a dining room table. Unit features ample cabinet space in the kitchen as well as granite countertops. There is good closet space throughout and in both bedrooms. The main bedroom feature windows with multiple exposures. Beautiful gray tiled and marble bathroom. Large variety of restaurants, cafes, and bars in the area as well as several supermarkets with organic produce. Easy access to Columbia University, Central and Morningside Parks, the 2, 3, A, B, C, and D trains as well as the M2/3/7/10/116 bus lines. Txt/Call/Email 24/7 for a 360 VR tour or private appointment.