Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator

Amazing, Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Terraces, Washer Dryer, and Fireplace spanning 3 floors. Situated in the Best Location on the Upper East Side--Restaurants, Shopping, Nightlife are just around the corner. Whole Foods and the Q Subway Station are nearby as well. Available Now!