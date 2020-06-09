All apartments in New York
307 West 82nd Street

307 West 82nd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to your beautiful one bedroom apartment. This gorgeous south facing unit sits on a tree lined street in the heart of the Upper West Side. The open fireplace, hardwood floors, exposed brick and private balcony are just some of the unique features this apartment has to offer. Spend your time perfecting your culinary skills in the beautifully renovated kitchen. Fully equipped with Smeg fridge, stainless steel range cooker and dishwasher. The bathroom has also been fully renovated and enhanced by the subway tiles that finish this room. The bedroom has a large open plan closet and exposed brick wall. This well maintained Queen Anne style brownstone sits between West End Ave and Riverside Drive, just steps from Riverside Park. American Museum of Natural History and the Lincoln Center as well as Barney Greengrass, The Ribbon and Zabars. Excellent transportation is also closely available with the 1 subway at 79th and 86th street. Sorry NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 West 82nd Street have any available units?
307 West 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 West 82nd Street have?
Some of 307 West 82nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 West 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 West 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 307 West 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 307 West 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 West 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 307 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 307 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 West 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
