307 West 82nd Street

Welcome home to your beautiful one bedroom apartment. This gorgeous south facing unit sits on a tree lined street in the heart of the Upper West Side. The open fireplace, hardwood floors, exposed brick and private balcony are just some of the unique features this apartment has to offer. Spend your time perfecting your culinary skills in the beautifully renovated kitchen. Fully equipped with Smeg fridge, stainless steel range cooker and dishwasher. The bathroom has also been fully renovated and enhanced by the subway tiles that finish this room. The bedroom has a large open plan closet and exposed brick wall. This well maintained Queen Anne style brownstone sits between West End Ave and Riverside Drive, just steps from Riverside Park. American Museum of Natural History and the Lincoln Center as well as Barney Greengrass, The Ribbon and Zabars. Excellent transportation is also closely available with the 1 subway at 79th and 86th street. Sorry NO PETS!!