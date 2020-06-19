All apartments in New York
307 East 105th Street

307 East 105th Street · (347) 913-5846
Location

307 East 105th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-S · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE!
This sun-filled true three-bedroom apartment is a spacious oasis that underwent a fantastic renovation.
Come enjoy life in this well-designed new top-floor home, which features hardwood floors throughout and is flooded with natural light (it boasts Southern, Eastern, Northern and Western exposures). The modern white windowed kitchen boasts shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel stove/microwave/fridge/dishwasher, granite countertop and a breakfast bar with stylish pendants.
Baseboard heating keeps the home warm in the winter and a fan in the living room keeps it cool in the summer, not the mention the air-conditioners throughout the unit the landlord has graciously provided. The spacious living/dining room is filled with natural light from the multiple southern exposures. The building, while unfortunately lacking an elevator, features a central laundry room in the cellar.
This unit is situated amongst all the bounty that the Upper East Side & East Harlem have to offer, including cafes, restaurants, supermarkets (Target, Aldi & Costco are only a few blocks away) and both Mount Sinai and Metropolitan hospitals. With such venerable cultural institutions in the immediate neighborhood as the Museum of the City of New York, El Museo del Barrio, and Central Park, you'll never be bored! Best of all, this home is a quick stroll to the 6 train at 103rd St or short trip to the Q train at 96th Street.
Available for an immediate occupancy. Virtual showings available currently, please see the walkthrough video for more information.,*******Available For March 1*******Apartment is Occupied*******

**Great for Family **
**Excellent For share **
Easy rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 East 105th Street have any available units?
307 East 105th Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 East 105th Street have?
Some of 307 East 105th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 East 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 East 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 East 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 East 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 307 East 105th Street offer parking?
No, 307 East 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 East 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 East 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 East 105th Street have a pool?
No, 307 East 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 East 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 307 East 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 East 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 East 105th Street has units with dishwashers.
