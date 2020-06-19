307 East 105th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

NO FEE!

This sun-filled true three-bedroom apartment is a spacious oasis that underwent a fantastic renovation.

Come enjoy life in this well-designed new top-floor home, which features hardwood floors throughout and is flooded with natural light (it boasts Southern, Eastern, Northern and Western exposures). The modern white windowed kitchen boasts shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel stove/microwave/fridge/dishwasher, granite countertop and a breakfast bar with stylish pendants.

Baseboard heating keeps the home warm in the winter and a fan in the living room keeps it cool in the summer, not the mention the air-conditioners throughout the unit the landlord has graciously provided. The spacious living/dining room is filled with natural light from the multiple southern exposures. The building, while unfortunately lacking an elevator, features a central laundry room in the cellar.

This unit is situated amongst all the bounty that the Upper East Side & East Harlem have to offer, including cafes, restaurants, supermarkets (Target, Aldi & Costco are only a few blocks away) and both Mount Sinai and Metropolitan hospitals. With such venerable cultural institutions in the immediate neighborhood as the Museum of the City of New York, El Museo del Barrio, and Central Park, you'll never be bored! Best of all, this home is a quick stroll to the 6 train at 103rd St or short trip to the Q train at 96th Street.

Available for an immediate occupancy. Virtual showings available currently, please see the walkthrough video for more information.,*******Available For March 1*******Apartment is Occupied*******



**Great for Family **

**Excellent For share **

Easy rental