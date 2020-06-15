All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

306 West 142nd Street

306 W 142nd St · (212) 381-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 W 142nd St, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,095

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
bathtub
306 West 142nd Street brings luxury living to Central Harlem. Premium sunlit residences have been designed with modern finishes and highlight a clean aesthetic. Units feature white oak hardwood flooring, a video intercom system and individual heating and cooling systems. Smartly laid out kitchens are highlighted with Caesarstone countertops, Bloomberg appliances and custom cabinetry. Baths are accented by Italian porcelain tile, custom floating vanities, hotel quality Noken fixtures and deep soaking tubs.

A common laundry room is available on the lower level. A landscaped backyard patio and roof deck features areas for lounging and relaxing with the Harlem skyline as the backdrop. Select apartments feature private terraces perfect for indoor and outdoor living.

Revered neighborhood Central Harlem and Strivers Row is comprised of diverse architecture, tree-lined streets and stellar restaurants. Coffee shops, eclectic boutiques and inviting cafes welcome you in, while the B, C and A D express trains at 145th Street offer a quick commute for work or play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 West 142nd Street have any available units?
306 West 142nd Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 West 142nd Street have?
Some of 306 West 142nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 West 142nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 West 142nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 West 142nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 West 142nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 306 West 142nd Street offer parking?
No, 306 West 142nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 West 142nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 West 142nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 West 142nd Street have a pool?
No, 306 West 142nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 West 142nd Street have accessible units?
No, 306 West 142nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 West 142nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 West 142nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
