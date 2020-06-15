Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

306 West 142nd Street brings luxury living to Central Harlem. Premium sunlit residences have been designed with modern finishes and highlight a clean aesthetic. Units feature white oak hardwood flooring, a video intercom system and individual heating and cooling systems. Smartly laid out kitchens are highlighted with Caesarstone countertops, Bloomberg appliances and custom cabinetry. Baths are accented by Italian porcelain tile, custom floating vanities, hotel quality Noken fixtures and deep soaking tubs.



A common laundry room is available on the lower level. A landscaped backyard patio and roof deck features areas for lounging and relaxing with the Harlem skyline as the backdrop. Select apartments feature private terraces perfect for indoor and outdoor living.



Revered neighborhood Central Harlem and Strivers Row is comprised of diverse architecture, tree-lined streets and stellar restaurants. Coffee shops, eclectic boutiques and inviting cafes welcome you in, while the B, C and A D express trains at 145th Street offer a quick commute for work or play.