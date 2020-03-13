306 W 51st St

Amenities

Fully Furnished Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom



Located in the heart of the Midtown West on the residential corner of West 52nd Street & 9th Avenue. In Midtown West, just a subway ride away from Times Square, you will find this very welcoming apartment with all the comforts of home for your New York City visit.



NEIGHBORHOOD

Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door! A sprawling amenity in its own right, Manhattan caters to the life you want: world-class restaurants, famous museums, distinguished theater, glamorous nightlife, outdoor and recreational activities, and so much more, no farther than a short subway ride away. For Manhattanites, the complaint of not having something to do simply doesnt exist. A short walk or subway ride to many other Midtown attractions like Central Park, Rockefeller Center, and Bryant Park.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

? Fully furnished apartment

? Renovated Kitchen

? Hardwood Oak Flooring

? Wireless high speed internet

? High definition cable TV

? Towels and linens available

? Cleaning services available

? 30-day rental minimum



NEARBY TRANSIT

Within three blocks to the A,C,E