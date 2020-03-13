All apartments in New York
Find more places like 306 W 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
306 W 51st St
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:44 AM

306 W 51st St

306 West 51st Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Fully Furnished Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom

Located in the heart of the Midtown West on the residential corner of West 52nd Street & 9th Avenue. In Midtown West, just a subway ride away from Times Square, you will find this very welcoming apartment with all the comforts of home for your New York City visit.

NEIGHBORHOOD
Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door! A sprawling amenity in its own right, Manhattan caters to the life you want: world-class restaurants, famous museums, distinguished theater, glamorous nightlife, outdoor and recreational activities, and so much more, no farther than a short subway ride away. For Manhattanites, the complaint of not having something to do simply doesnt exist. A short walk or subway ride to many other Midtown attractions like Central Park, Rockefeller Center, and Bryant Park.

APARTMENT FEATURES:
? Fully furnished apartment
? Renovated Kitchen
? Hardwood Oak Flooring
? Wireless high speed internet
? High definition cable TV
? Towels and linens available
? Cleaning services available
? 30-day rental minimum

NEARBY TRANSIT
Within three blocks to the A,C,E

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 W 51st St have any available units?
306 W 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 W 51st St have?
Some of 306 W 51st St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 W 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
306 W 51st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 W 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 306 W 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 306 W 51st St offer parking?
No, 306 W 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 306 W 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 W 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 W 51st St have a pool?
No, 306 W 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 306 W 51st St have accessible units?
No, 306 W 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 306 W 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 W 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 306 W 51st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity