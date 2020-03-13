306 W 51st St

Amenities
Fully Furnished Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom
Located in the heart of the Midtown West on the residential corner of West 52nd Street & 9th Avenue. In Midtown West, just a subway ride away from Times Square, you will find this very welcoming apartment with all the comforts of home for your New York City visit.
NEIGHBORHOOD
Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door! A sprawling amenity in its own right, Manhattan caters to the life you want: world-class restaurants, famous museums, distinguished theater, glamorous nightlife, outdoor and recreational activities, and so much more, no farther than a short subway ride away. For Manhattanites, the complaint of not having something to do simply doesnt exist. A short walk or subway ride to many other Midtown attractions like Central Park, Rockefeller Center, and Bryant Park.
APARTMENT FEATURES:
? Fully furnished apartment
? Renovated Kitchen
? Hardwood Oak Flooring
? Wireless high speed internet
? High definition cable TV
? Towels and linens available
? Cleaning services available
? 30-day rental minimum
NEARBY TRANSIT
Within three blocks to the A,C,E