Home
/
New York, NY
/
305 East 85th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

305 East 85th Street

305 East 85th Street · (212) 360-1657
Location

305 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19B · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
Open house by appointment. Breathtaking mint condition 4 bedroom 4 and a half bath home located in the Georgica condominium. This home is flooded with sunlight from the dramatic floor to ceiling glass windows and offers 360 degrees of unobstructed views. Gracious layout with large living/dining room, south/west facing terrace and gas fireplace. Four bedrooms each with en-suite bath and generous custom closets. Eat-in chef's kitchen with Miele appliances, Calcutta Gold marble counter tops and backsplash and a Bosch washer and dryer in the unit. High ceilings, beautiful herringbone hardwood floors and custom window treatments throughout. All this in a full service boutique condominium with only two apartments per floor, a full time doorman, fitness center, playroom and a landscaped roof deck. Pets are allowed. Amazing location near the 4,5,6 and the new Second Avenue Subway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 East 85th Street have any available units?
305 East 85th Street has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 East 85th Street have?
Some of 305 East 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 East 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 305 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 East 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 305 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
