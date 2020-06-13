305 East 85th Street

Amenities

Open house by appointment. Breathtaking mint condition 4 bedroom 4 and a half bath home located in the Georgica condominium. This home is flooded with sunlight from the dramatic floor to ceiling glass windows and offers 360 degrees of unobstructed views. Gracious layout with large living/dining room, south/west facing terrace and gas fireplace. Four bedrooms each with en-suite bath and generous custom closets. Eat-in chef's kitchen with Miele appliances, Calcutta Gold marble counter tops and backsplash and a Bosch washer and dryer in the unit. High ceilings, beautiful herringbone hardwood floors and custom window treatments throughout. All this in a full service boutique condominium with only two apartments per floor, a full time doorman, fitness center, playroom and a landscaped roof deck. Pets are allowed. Amazing location near the 4,5,6 and the new Second Avenue Subway.