Experience Luxury Living in this stunning four bedrooms convertible and two bathrooms apartment.Apartment features:- Gorgeous finishes- Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and Granite Countertops- Washer and Dryer IN UNIT- High ceilings- Hardwood floors- Stunning bathroomsBuilding features:- 24h doorman- Live in super - Gym- Resident lounge- Laundry in unit and in building - Pets allowedLocated in prestigious Midtown East, just a few blocks from Grand Central and abundance of bars, restaurants and shopping.Not what you are looking for? Feel free to contact me, I will be more than happy to further assist you! mrgnyc366683