305 E 104th St 3E

Amenities
Newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bed - Property Id: 204604
Charming newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bedroom apt with all necessary amenities and unbeatable location near 6 train. The apartment has everything you might need during your extended stay.
Diplomats OK, Dishwasher, Furnished, Garden, Granite Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Light, Marble Bath, Renovated, Vacation Rental
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204604
Property Id 204604
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5732135)