Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

305 E 104th St 3E

305 East 104th Street · (347) 392-2871
Location

305 East 104th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bed - Property Id: 204604

Charming newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bedroom apt with all necessary amenities and unbeatable location near 6 train. The apartment has everything you might need during your extended stay.
Diplomats OK, Dishwasher, Furnished, Garden, Granite Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Light, Marble Bath, Renovated, Vacation Rental
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204604
Property Id 204604

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5732135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E 104th St 3E have any available units?
305 E 104th St 3E has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 E 104th St 3E have?
Some of 305 E 104th St 3E's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E 104th St 3E currently offering any rent specials?
305 E 104th St 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E 104th St 3E pet-friendly?
No, 305 E 104th St 3E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 E 104th St 3E offer parking?
No, 305 E 104th St 3E does not offer parking.
Does 305 E 104th St 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E 104th St 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E 104th St 3E have a pool?
No, 305 E 104th St 3E does not have a pool.
Does 305 E 104th St 3E have accessible units?
No, 305 E 104th St 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E 104th St 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 E 104th St 3E has units with dishwashers.
