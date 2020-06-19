305 E 104th St 3E

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bed - Property Id: 204604



Charming newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bedroom apt with all necessary amenities and unbeatable location near 6 train. The apartment has everything you might need during your extended stay.

Diplomats OK, Dishwasher, Furnished, Garden, Granite Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Light, Marble Bath, Renovated, Vacation Rental

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204604

Property Id 204604



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5732135)