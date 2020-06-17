All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

304 West 88th Street

304 West 88th Street · (917) 582-8617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Coming Soon! This beautifully furnished 1-Bedroom home is located on one of the Upper West side's most picturesque blocks. Housed in a historic quintessentially Upper West Side brownstone and completely renovated this one bedroom offers separate sleeping loft, allows for storage, added living space, and hosting guests with ease, exposed brick wall, a fireplace and exceptionally high ceilings.
Ideally located just a couple of blocks from Central Park and Riverside Park, 1, 2, 3 Subway lines, buses, restaurants and shops on Columbus, Amsterdam and Broadway. Convenient shopping includes the Trader Joe's, Zabars, Fairway and Citarella.
This unique home is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the UWS.,FURNISHED APARTMENT located on one of the Upper West sides most picturesque and convenient blocks, this intimate cooperative housed in a historic brownstone is quintessentially Upper West Side. Completely gut renovated and dripping in prewar this one bedroom with separate sleeping loft is perfect for anyone looking to be on the UWS. Exposed brick with a fireplace, exceptionally high ceilings. The kitchen has been renovated recently, and the added sleeping loft allows for storage, added living space, and hosting guests with ease.
Just a short distance to Central Park and mass transit, this wonderfully priced unit won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 West 88th Street have any available units?
304 West 88th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 304 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 West 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 West 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 304 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 West 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 304 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 304 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 West 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 West 88th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 West 88th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
