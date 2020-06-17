304 West 88th Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace furnished

Ideally located just a couple of blocks from Central Park and Riverside Park, 1, 2, 3 Subway lines, buses, restaurants and shops on Columbus, Amsterdam and Broadway. Convenient shopping includes the Trader Joe's, Zabars, Fairway and Citarella.

This unique home is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the UWS.,FURNISHED APARTMENT located on one of the Upper West sides most picturesque and convenient blocks, this intimate cooperative housed in a historic brownstone is quintessentially Upper West Side. Completely gut renovated and dripping in prewar this one bedroom with separate sleeping loft is perfect for anyone looking to be on the UWS. Exposed brick with a fireplace, exceptionally high ceilings. The kitchen has been renovated recently, and the added sleeping loft allows for storage, added living space, and hosting guests with ease.

Just a short distance to Central Park and mass transit, this wonderfully priced unit won't last long!