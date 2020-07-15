All apartments in New York
304 East 73rd Street

304 East 73rd Street · (347) 622-7088
Location

304 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Enter 304 East 73rd St #2D, a bright, south-facing, and open studio, that has been meticulously gut renovated. This unit does not require board approval. The large, open, renovated kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ample cabinets, and most important an island. The living area is large enough to accommodate a sofa, coffee table, and king-sized bed. This Upper East Side home is complete with beautiful hardwood throughout, abundant storage, high ceilings, and crown molding. The building includes an elevator, voice intercom system for entry, well-maintained laundry facility, and a live-in super. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined prime upper east side block and within walking distance of many restaurants, shops, museums, and cafes. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 East 73rd Street have any available units?
304 East 73rd Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 East 73rd Street have?
Some of 304 East 73rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 East 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 East 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 304 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 304 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 304 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 East 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
