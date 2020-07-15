304 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Enter 304 East 73rd St #2D, a bright, south-facing, and open studio, that has been meticulously gut renovated. This unit does not require board approval. The large, open, renovated kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ample cabinets, and most important an island. The living area is large enough to accommodate a sofa, coffee table, and king-sized bed. This Upper East Side home is complete with beautiful hardwood throughout, abundant storage, high ceilings, and crown molding. The building includes an elevator, voice intercom system for entry, well-maintained laundry facility, and a live-in super. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined prime upper east side block and within walking distance of many restaurants, shops, museums, and cafes. Sorry no pets allowed.