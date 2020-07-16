All apartments in New York
Find more places like
304 E 41st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
304 E 41st Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

304 E 41st Street

304 East 41st Street · (917) 548-9533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

304 East 41st Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1304A · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
Step This updated Manhattan Studio Apartment Located In Historical Tudor Citys Hatfield House. A Creation Of Prolific Architect Fred French. Crisp And Clean, The Space Is On A High Floor In The Tower Part Of The Landmarked 3 Hs Apartment Building, Boasting A Foyer With Charcoal Bubble-inspired Wallpaper, Chocolate-stained Oak Floors, Beamed Ceilings, Newly Skim-coated White Walls, An Artemide Aqua Cil Silver Fixture, Rollaway Remote-controlled Ac, Renovated Kitchenette With Microwave/convection Oven And A Newly Tiled New York-style Bathroom With Great Pre-war Fixtures, Featuring A New Rainfall Shower Head. Built-in Murphy Bed With French Doors, Two Deep Closets With Shelving, Casement Windows, Dimmers Throughout, Plus More. Great Northern Light With Spectacular City Views Of The Original Tudor City Sign. The Elevator Building has 24-hour Doormen, Laundry, Discounted Cable/internet And Common Outdoor Space.You're Eligible To Join The Tudor City Gym Half A Block Away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 304 E 41st Street have any available units?
304 E 41st Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 E 41st Street have?
Some of 304 E 41st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 E 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 E 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 E 41st Street offer parking?
No, 304 E 41st Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 E 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 E 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E 41st Street have a pool?
No, 304 E 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 E 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 304 E 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 E 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street
New York, NY 10007
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelseaHell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial DistrictWashington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College