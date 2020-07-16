304 E 41st Street.

Amenities

Step This updated Manhattan Studio Apartment Located In Historical Tudor Citys Hatfield House. A Creation Of Prolific Architect Fred French. Crisp And Clean, The Space Is On A High Floor In The Tower Part Of The Landmarked 3 Hs Apartment Building, Boasting A Foyer With Charcoal Bubble-inspired Wallpaper, Chocolate-stained Oak Floors, Beamed Ceilings, Newly Skim-coated White Walls, An Artemide Aqua Cil Silver Fixture, Rollaway Remote-controlled Ac, Renovated Kitchenette With Microwave/convection Oven And A Newly Tiled New York-style Bathroom With Great Pre-war Fixtures, Featuring A New Rainfall Shower Head. Built-in Murphy Bed With French Doors, Two Deep Closets With Shelving, Casement Windows, Dimmers Throughout, Plus More. Great Northern Light With Spectacular City Views Of The Original Tudor City Sign. The Elevator Building has 24-hour Doormen, Laundry, Discounted Cable/internet And Common Outdoor Space.You're Eligible To Join The Tudor City Gym Half A Block Away