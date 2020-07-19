All apartments in New York
303 East 57th Street 24A

303 East 57th Street · (212) 319-1668 ext. 703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 24A · Avail. now

$2,700

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Brokers CYOF SUNLIT GEM in Sutton Place. Come through the lively arched entrance and make this high floor, high ceiling apartment your home today. Boasting incredible downtown views, this move-in ready apartment features a spacious, sun drenched, south-facing living room with picturesque soundproof windows allowing for tranquility in the heart of midtown. Abundance of kitchen and bathroom storage space, three oversized closets, and room to convert dining nook with an east side view into a cozy home office. Add your own personal touch to this one of a kind apartment located in the heart of Manhattan with restaurants, bars, shopping and stress free access to public and private transportation. No pets allowed for renters. Call today.Located in The Excelsior, a luxury cooperative providing white glove service, including 24 hour concierge/doorman, elevator operators, and parking garage. Amenities include state-of-the-art pool, spa, gym, laundry, dry cleaning services and circular drive-way. All information is submitted subject to errors and omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, and withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 East 57th Street 24A have any available units?
303 East 57th Street 24A has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 East 57th Street 24A have?
Some of 303 East 57th Street 24A's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 East 57th Street 24A currently offering any rent specials?
303 East 57th Street 24A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 East 57th Street 24A pet-friendly?
No, 303 East 57th Street 24A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 303 East 57th Street 24A offer parking?
Yes, 303 East 57th Street 24A offers parking.
Does 303 East 57th Street 24A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 East 57th Street 24A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 East 57th Street 24A have a pool?
Yes, 303 East 57th Street 24A has a pool.
Does 303 East 57th Street 24A have accessible units?
No, 303 East 57th Street 24A does not have accessible units.
Does 303 East 57th Street 24A have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 East 57th Street 24A does not have units with dishwashers.
