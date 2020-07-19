303 East 57th Street 24A

Amenities

Brokers CYOF SUNLIT GEM in Sutton Place. Come through the lively arched entrance and make this high floor, high ceiling apartment your home today. Boasting incredible downtown views, this move-in ready apartment features a spacious, sun drenched, south-facing living room with picturesque soundproof windows allowing for tranquility in the heart of midtown. Abundance of kitchen and bathroom storage space, three oversized closets, and room to convert dining nook with an east side view into a cozy home office. Add your own personal touch to this one of a kind apartment located in the heart of Manhattan with restaurants, bars, shopping and stress free access to public and private transportation. No pets allowed for renters. Call today.Located in The Excelsior, a luxury cooperative providing white glove service, including 24 hour concierge/doorman, elevator operators, and parking garage. Amenities include state-of-the-art pool, spa, gym, laundry, dry cleaning services and circular drive-way. All information is submitted subject to errors and omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, and withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer.