360 VIRTUAL REALITY TOURS AVAILABLE! ALL OF APRIL RENT FOR FREE! Price reflective of 1 month free! Spacious and bright 2 bedroom in prime South Harlem! This unit can be rented security deposit free! Pay a low monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again! #Rhino saves on upfront cash! This 5th floor walk up features: %u2014brand new separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances %u2014dishwasher %u2014large living room with city views %u20142 deep hall closets %u20142 queen sized bedrooms with double door closets %u2014close to the C,B and 2,3 trains! Contact me today!