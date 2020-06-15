301 West 21st Street

Amenities

One Month Free Rent - This rent stabilized apartment is a large true 2 bedroom located in the heart of Chelsea! Situated one flight up it benefits from package service provided by the doorman building next door. It also has a huge living room, 2 Queen Sized bedrooms with large closets, and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building also has a video intercom, doorman package service, and easy access to the 1, E, and C trains, shops, restaurants, and cafes. To view give me a call at any time or send me an email