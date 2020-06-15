All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

301 West 21st Street

301 West 21st Street · (212) 508-7192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
rent controlled
One Month Free Rent - This rent stabilized apartment is a large true 2 bedroom located in the heart of Chelsea! Situated one flight up it benefits from package service provided by the doorman building next door. It also has a huge living room, 2 Queen Sized bedrooms with large closets, and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building also has a video intercom, doorman package service, and easy access to the 1, E, and C trains, shops, restaurants, and cafes. To view give me a call at any time or send me an email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West 21st Street have any available units?
301 West 21st Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West 21st Street have?
Some of 301 West 21st Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 301 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 301 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 301 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
